Letter: Legislative horrors

Governor Ducey, Perhaps you enjoy the role of King Midas sitting on Federal monies given to Arizona to ease the pain and hardship of the Pandemic. How much you could have done for schools to deliver wifi, laptops, teacher’s tools, repair of outdated infrastructure and so much more. But you held back and have allowed the Legislature to strip Public Education of even more of the funds they need. I hope you have enough fortitude to veto SB1273 (STO Vouchers), SB1508 (adding unnecessary red tape), SB1572 (suppression of teacher’s free speech), SB1452 (adding already banned vouchers), SB1783 (attack on already passed voter Prop 208) and HB2427. You have a choice between doing what is right for Arizona or what Trump and the Koch Org. want of you.
Caroline Anderson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.