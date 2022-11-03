Letter: Legislative Record

Kirsten Engel is being wrongly vilified by her opponent and his supporters. Justin Harris’s opinion piece is full of distortions and lies. His misogyny is showing. Kirsten Engel”s AZ Legislature record is ignored. Why? Because Kirsten Engel is an intelligent, strong woman seeking a position of power. She doesn’t fit the GOP stereotypical woman candidate who is a mere mouthpiece for the patriarchy. Kirsten Engel’s education, experience, and integrity all are exactly what is needed in the US House. Her record shows she supports public education, women’s health rights, protecting Arizona’s water, and protecting voting rights. Kirsten Engel also promoted legislation to help keep restaurants open during the pandemic and amended tax credit laws for affordable housing. Not only does she want safe communities, Kirsten Engel wants communities where all people have opportunities to flourish. Independent, thinking people see through the malicious lies and continue to support Kirsten Engel for CD6 US Representative.