Letter: Legislative solutions to nonexistent problems

Dear Editor,

When I read about yet another attempt by the Arizona Legislature to legislate a solution to a nonexistent problem, I think of a comment from my days as a forensic toxicologist.

At the annual winter meeting of The American Academy of Forensic Sciences a medical examiner attendee from Oklahoma was overheard to say, “I always hate to leave town when the legislature is in session.”

The problem is therefore not new, nor unique to Oklahoma, but the consequences are now just more serious.

Charley Spies (retired)

Sycamore Canyon / Vail

