Letter: Legislator Andres Cano Connects Pima CC & Recovery

Re; the Feb. 6 article "Support for Arizona's junior colleges is key to COVID-19 recovery."
Pima County State Representative Cano's Opinion Column Saturday correctly identifies funding holding Pima Community College and others back from additional economic recovery from COVID-19.
To his credit he not only understands the problem he has offered a solution with his legislation to invest state surplus monies in all 12 state junior colleges.
Cano ties work force development and employment to past successful employment moves building partnerships and attracting new employers to the area bringing thousands of new jobs and expanding educational and skill building opportunities to benefit the entire community, young and older workers.
Just one movement to Marana and Pinal County using aircraft facilities there adding new curriculum to prepare skill training for seasonal farm workers and building a new economy for the area.
Cano is correct finding partnerships matching jobs and lower cost education is a sound public policy with huge exciting benefits worthy of legislative investigation.
Harvey Akeson
Northwest side
