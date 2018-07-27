Re: the July 25 article "Ducey push to curtail lawmakers' immunity draws foes."
Shame on anyone who votes to retain any legislator who has allowed "legislative immunity" to exist in our state. Shame on anyone who votes to elect any new legislator who is not dedicated to the total elimination of said immunity. But especially, shame on the hypocrites who want to retain it while mindlessly reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and the last six words of that pledge which have always been a lie. It is beyond disgusting that so many have given all in the name of equality, while so many others denigrate their memory by meekly giving that equality away.
Dave Rollins
Patagonia
