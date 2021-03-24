Letter: Legislators Hand-Counting Millions of Ballots?!!

This has to be one of the most hare-brained ideas our Republican Legislators have ever conceived.
I, with 50-60 volunteers, have spent many hours hand-counting thousands of ballots in every election for more than 15 years, under controlled conditions set in state law. It was obvious over and over again that computers are far more accurate than humans. Humans don’t sort correctly, miss marks, can’t count, and get distracted/tired/bored.
Once my team of two Republicans and one Democrat needed 5 hours to count and recount 400 ballots because we kept missing things and would be off by a few votes. Counting more than 2,000,000 ballots is mind-boggling.
It's absolutely certain that under the uncontrolled conditions in the Legislature, the human and computer numbers will differ. Which number is right? Will the Court decide, at cost to taxpayers, without changing the election results anyway?
Don’t they anything better to do, like helping people recover from the aftermath of the pandemic?
Barbara Tellman
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.