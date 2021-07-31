 Skip to main content
Letter: Legislators need a lesson
Letter: Legislators need a lesson

Great news! Arizonan’s agree on something!

A recent Gallup poll found that 92% of all Arizonans agree action is needed to ensure our public schools have highly qualified teachers. Unfortunately, LD11’s Republican legislators, State Senator Vince Leach and Representatives Bret Roberts and Mark Finchem all support legislation to vastly expanded Arizona’s voucher program. Their votes to expand vouchers take tax dollars from public schools where teachers must be certified and give tax dollars to private schools where no certification or qualifications are needed.

Arizona private schools are “free to operate as they see fit.” They can hire anyone and teach anything. Children can be taught the world is flat or the Holocaust never happened—and your tax dollars help pay for it.

If Arizona is to get the highly qualified public school teachers that 92% of us say we want, voters need to elect different legislators in 2022. It’s time to teach LD11 Republicans a lesson!

Thea Chalow

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

