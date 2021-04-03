 Skip to main content
Letter: Legislators need more expense money
Letter: Legislators need more expense money

Currently, our state legislators receive $24,000 salary and $6,000 for expenses, for a part time job that lasts only 100 days a year. Break that down to $300 total a day or $37.50 per hour, assuming the actually work 8 hours a day. How many Arizonans( their constituents) make that kind of money? I'm guessing very few.

Now, Senator Gowan, known for some ethics issues when he was State Representative, wants to raise the amount the legislators receive to $207 a day from $60 a day. That comes out to $20,700 for 100 days. So now they will receive $447 a day or $55.88 per hour.

It's bad enough we are already paying them $300 a day for a job that has no prerequisites other than to be able to sign and file a petition to be on a ballot.

Please call you state legislators and let them know that this is unacceptable.

Terry Gruenenfelder

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

