Re: the Nov. 30 article "Surprise: AZ drivers to pay $32 vehicle fee next year."
Imagine my surprise and shock when reading the front page headline regarding the new vehicle "fee" to be levied next year and my anger when learning of how this "fee" was determined.
First of all, let's call this what it is: a tax. Secondly, our legislators passed this tax without even knowing how much it would be. Instead, that determination was given to an unelected bureaucrat in the department who would benefit most from this tax. Third, if you can afford to prepay your vehicle tax two to five years in advance, you don't have to pay this tax right away. But, if you can't afford to do that, you will need to subsidize those folks until their license "fee" comes due. How does that seem fair?
I certainly hope our legislators rectify this injustice and do the job they were elected to do, not pass the buck.
Sally Remington
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.