Letter: Legislators seek to keep AZ lands out of fed's hands AZ Star 1/8/20

Re: the Jan. 8 article "Legislators seek to keep Arizona lands out of feds' hands."
Legislation introduced by State Senator Sonny Borrelli of Lake Havasu City and State Rep Mark Finchem of Oro Valley to prohibit the sale, gifting, granting or any transfer an ownership interest in private land "without the express affirmative consent of the Legislature and Governor" is the latest in a long series of assaults on protected public lands that generate nearly $1.5 billion of economic activity in Arizona each year. It's ironic that these two legislators are carrying the water for public lands opponents when each of them represents a district with one or more very popular state parks that boost local economies, Catalina for Finchem, and the Colorado River parks for Borrelli.
An even bigger irony is that staunch Republican defenders of private property rights want to eviscerate those rights by requiring state approval to sell or donate property to anyone they choose provided it's for a legal purpose. I'm not a lawyer but this bill, if passed, would probably be unconstitutional.
William Thornton
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.