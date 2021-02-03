Letter: Legislature as final arbiter

As a long time political activist I want to thank Rep. Shawna Bolick for her proposed legislation to make the Arizona Legislature the final arbiter of the outcome of presidential elections in Arizona. Over the past several decades I've spent countless hours working for issues and candidates. The past four years have been particularly exhausting and the prospect of having the Arizona legislators lift the burden of democracy from my shoulders couldn't be more welcome. Furthermore, think of the money we could save by forgoing elections altogether! Ms. Bolick, I salute you as a true Patriot (though of what country I can't imagine).
Molly Anderson
Sonoita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.