Two articles in this morning's Star show how out of touch Arizona's Republican legislature is with its constituents. [“Poll: Water Conservation Main Concern;” “Saudi Water Deal Spurs Action.”] A poll shows that 70% of Arizonans biggest concern is protecting our water resources. Meanwhile, our legislature busies itself with cutting funding to public schools, hiding their emails and texts from voters, restricting our right to vote, preventing the teaching of history and making family planning decisions for women. In fact, they can not even figure out a way to prevent foreign countries from leasing Arizona state lands to pump unlimited amounts of our decreasing supply of water.