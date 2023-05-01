This is in response to your article that appeared in the electronic edition, titled "Arizona lawmakers want special social-media treatment of candidates", by Howard Fisher, on April 23, 2023.

The Arizona Legislature is missing the ball on Social Media. Rather than passing a law to prevent social media companies from restricting content of candidates, the legislature should be passing a law requiring candidates and anyone endorsing a candidate or viewpoint to document facts and not state anything that they themselves could not prove in a court of law. If there is no longer the blatant lying and distortion in our political elections, we will all win.