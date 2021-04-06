 Skip to main content
Letter: Legitimate Stakeholders excluded from Reid Park Talks
Letter: Legitimate Stakeholders excluded from Reid Park Talks

In 2014, Expand Reid Park approached City Leaders with concerns over the future of Reid Park. Chief among these concerns was our realization that Zoo expansion would eventually result in the removal of fee-free park space from the Public Trust.

Starting in November, ERP has worked tirelessly alongside other organizations to rally Tucson's Families to force an inclusive dialogue to explore alternatives to the Zoo's current expansion plans. Groups like the Tucson Audobon Society and various neighborhood organizations were contacted, many of whom were unaware of plans that would critically modify the character of Reid Park and displace it's wild residents.

This hard work resulted in a 45 day pause in the project to gather stakeholders to explore new and exciting ideas for the future of the Zoo and Park. Unfortunately, neither ERP nor the Tucson Audobon Society will be included in this process. Due to criteria as yet disclosed by the City, neither organization has been invited to participate, depriving the other stakeholders of our combined knowledge.

Peter Polley

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

