I have a question needing a rapid reply. St. Patricks Day is approaching fast and I plan to dress as a leprechaun for my party. Is a leprechaun a male or female? I am female and do not wish to be arrested under your new law targeting drag performances. Also, should Jack Lemon, Tony Curtis, Milton Berle and many other actor's films be banned in Arizona in the future for their blatant performances? You really have me confused!