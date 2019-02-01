Re: the Jan. 28 column "Lerua's buy marks forward step for Broadway widening project."
What a shame. When do we, as a country of individuals and loyalists to personal, small businesses, speak up and voice our opinions regarding the loss of a successful, family run businesses? Lerua's, a local, delicious restaurant, with friendly atmosphere for Tucson folks and folks like me, from Connecticut. I have been eating there, shipping frozen tamales back to Connecticut and packing my suitcase FULL of green chili tamales, to share with neighbors and friends in New Haven.
Why on earth can't the city meet the family's needs to save this place in another location? When do we, as a country of kindness, and respect, offer the family what they so deserve in continuing their contribution to Tucson commerce, bringing in folks who can't wait to go there upon their arrival to Tucson. Please assist this family and business in fairness and respect.
Deta Reid
New Haven, Conn.
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.