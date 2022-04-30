 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Lesher hire a huge disservice

Jan Lesher may be the right candidate for Pima County Supervisor, but we’ll never know. By bypassing a national search to fill that position, the Board of Supervisors is proving their negligence. There’s a whole organization, ICMA (International City/County Managers Association), that spearheads these employment searches for communities. Pima County, and the City of Tucson for that matter, would be best served with aligning themselves with such an organization.

Why are we, Pima County residents, comfortable with the Board of Supervisors complacency? Jan Lesher may be the right candidate, but we’ll never know.

Jennifer Buchanan

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

