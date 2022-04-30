Letter: Lesher hire a huge disservice

Jan Lesher may be the right candidate for Pima County Supervisor, but we’ll never know. By bypassing a national search to fill that position, the Board of Supervisors is proving their negligence. There’s a whole organization, ICMA (International City/County Managers Association), that spearheads these employment searches for communities. Pima County, and the City of Tucson for that matter, would be best served with aligning themselves with such an organization.