Letter: Lesher Selection as County Administrator

Recent pieces have questioned the selection of Jan Lesher as County Administrator. These are built on the assumption that selecting someone unknown to the Board, who does not know Pima County would be preferred. Dubious reasoning at best. Lesher, a Pima County native has an impressive decades long record of public service. She has been on the job and under the microscope as Assistant Administrator for years, and has served as Administrator for months, put to the test and guided our County well. Would someone from Topeka, Schenectady, Corvallis or somewhere else be as familiar with the history and rhythms of Pima County as Lesher? Would a time consuming, costly search involving a few interviews provide a better understanding of how a candidate would perform than looking at someone who has been doing the job very capably for quite a while? I think not. Lesher is an excellent choice.

Mark Homan

Midtown

