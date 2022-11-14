 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: less expensive school construction

​Some thoughts on care and feeding of school systems.

Have a national contest to design a common 400 pupil school that would be easily adapted to any part of the country. By using a common design the more built the cheaper they would be by finding savings in construction methods.

Have the state build and maintain the schools on land bought by local school boards. This way all school districts would be treated equally.

The local school boards could concentrate on what needs to be taught.

We also should have 13 years of school with classes that cater to the interest of students for their futures.

Donald Plummer

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

