Letter: Less Quality & Service For The Cost

We have been subscribers since 1977. For the annual cost we pay, it is apparent that there is a diminishing lack of content and quality for this expense. Since the Star's business office closed and press is done in Phoenix, print quality is often less than satisfactory. Today's obituaries had faded print that was almost unreadable. "Caliente" recently listed shops, restaurants and activities with no phone numbers referenced to have further contact. When we called, we were told this would not change. Recently, the comics and puzzle pages have been shrunk in content. There have been numerous letters to the editor stating dissatisfaction with this elimination of a much enjoyed portion of the paper. This leads to our conclusion that corporate decisions have already been made and there is no allowance to factor in the opinions of the readership to override them. The message seems to be: too bad, so sad. It's the current mantra of not caring from the newspaper corporate world.

Mrs. Marlene C. and Mr. Gail H. Skinner

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

