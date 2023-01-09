Letter: Lessons of A Christmas Carol

Every year, people read or watch some version of Charles Dicken’s "A Christmas Carol."

In it, Ebenezer Scrooge learns the most important thing is how we treat our fellow man, not how much money we make.

This message is not meant to be put away at Christmas, but lived, every day of the year.

But every day, I see people put business—making money—ahead of their fellow man.

This year, the cost of homes, and rent, has gone up substantially. Many Arizonans had their rent raised 3 or 4 hundred dollars, or more. People coming from other states can pay the higher fees, but consideration should be for Arizonans.

If care for others is not a person or company’s guiding philosophy, sometimes something, such as laws, must intervene. I believe Arizona residents and families should take precedence over foreign investors. If necessary, I believe our government should make laws to protect our land, our families, our future.

Jo Ann Crooks

East side