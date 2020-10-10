Letter: Lest we forget Mark Kelly's and Joe Biden's extreme gun control agenda

Before running for the Senate, Mark Kelly and his wife Gabby Giffords operated national gun control PACs (Political Action Committees) that raked in millions of dollars from anti-gun donors. Kelly supports bans on semi-automatic rifles like AR15s and high capacity magazines, of which millions are now legally owned. Kelly supports Biden's mandatory buy back proposal of these firearms and magazines. Kelly would also likely vote to repeal the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act that protects firearms manufacturers and dealers from being held liable when crimes are committed with their products. It was passed with bipartisan support. Biden has also proposed firearms owners registering under the National Firearms Act (NFA), which involves paying the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) a $200 fee, a lengthy background investigation, fingerprints and photographs. So what would Kelly, and Biden, do to those who legally purchased their AR15s and high capacity magazines, but refuse to comply? Would they be made into federal criminals? Would ATF agents be sent to their homes?
Shane Foster
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
