 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Lest we forget Mark Kelly's and Joe Biden's extreme gun control agenda
View Comments

Letter: Lest we forget Mark Kelly's and Joe Biden's extreme gun control agenda

Before running for the Senate, Mark Kelly and his wife Gabby Giffords operated national gun control PACs (Political Action Committees) that raked in millions of dollars from anti-gun donors. Kelly supports bans on semi-automatic rifles like AR15s and high capacity magazines, of which millions are now legally owned. Kelly supports Biden's mandatory buy back proposal of these firearms and magazines. Kelly would also likely vote to repeal the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act that protects firearms manufacturers and dealers from being held liable when crimes are committed with their products. It was passed with bipartisan support. Biden has also proposed firearms owners registering under the National Firearms Act (NFA), which involves paying the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) a $200 fee, a lengthy background investigation, fingerprints and photographs. So what would Kelly, and Biden, do to those who legally purchased their AR15s and high capacity magazines, but refuse to comply? Would they be made into federal criminals? Would ATF agents be sent to their homes?

Shane Foster

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

My wife and I love Southern Arizona for it's maverick life style as represented by John McCain. A vote for Mark Kelly will bring a California …

Local-issues

Letter: Support for McSally

I used to believe that Mark Kelly was just a one-issue/no-gun candidate, but after closely following his campaign I now sadly understand that …

Local-issues

Letter: 2020 Election

I am a refugee. First from the Democrat party and second, from the Republican party. I have been a registered Independent as a party of one fo…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News