Letter: Let freedom ring!

Life is about making choices. Freedom is the necessary condition for making choices. Without freedom, there is no choices to be made and no life to be lived.
Life-enriching choices are good; because life is good. Living in total isolation is unreal; therefore, the life to be enriched is that of the world, which sustains all the living.
Making life-enriching choices for the whole is the right use of freedom; and making life-destructing choices is the abuse of freedom. One is free only when one is capable of loving others; otherwise, one remains enslaved by fear.
Does the above understanding of life make sense? Should you not speak and act to promote the necessary efforts to defeat of the global spread of the deadly COVID 19 and to reverse the devastating Climate Change?
Stand up for your freedom to choose loving your neighbor as yourself and be freed from fear!
Ke Chiang Hsieh
Midtown
