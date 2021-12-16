 Skip to main content
Letter: Let it Snow
Letter: Let it Snow

(Sung to the tune of "Let it Snow)

Well the Game is just beginnin', But it looks like we'll be winnin', Where you want the ball to go, Koloko, Koloko, Koloko. Well, Zu's a great assist guy, And Benn's a never miss guy, Next just work the ball down low, Koloko, Koloko, Koloko. Well, Dalen always runnin' and Kerr is fine with gunnin' and to wrap it all up just so, Koloko, Koloko, Koloko. The bench will so contribute, All master's of distribute, The big guy's ever on the go, Koloko, Koloko, Koloko. And the anchor's always way down low, Koloko, Koloko, Koloko.

Bear Down.

Jim Mcgrath

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

