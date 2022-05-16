Letter: Let RTA facts speak for themselves

I serve as chair of the Regional Transportation Authority’s citizens’ oversight committee. To date, the committee has recognized the RTA’s outstanding performance to deliver projects from its 20-year regional transportation plan approved by voters in May 2006.

As chair, I do not agree with the personal assessment of the RTA by Ruth Reiman (Star letter, April 24). To be clear, she does not speak for the committee.

Through the remaining RTA plan timetable (June 2026), the RTA has committed funding up to the ballot amount as pledged to Pima County voters in 2006. After the Great Recession, the RTA Board directed that federal and state regionally dedicated dollars be used to meet that commitment.

I can attest on behalf of the committee that the RTA is meeting voter expectations to deliver the plan, leading to increased crosstown mobility, reduced congestion, improved safety, and transit, bike and pedestrian improvements.

Contact the RTA at RTAmobility.com for the facts.

Charlene Robinson, Chair, RTA plan oversight committee

Downtown

