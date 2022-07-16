 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Let’s be practical across the board

Mike Carran’s “Let’s find a practical fix to water crisis” 7/10 grabbed my interest not only because it really begs the Arizona legisture to look at practical solutions to the eminent water crisis but also because it points out the preciousness of water and that no matter what, Arizonan’s will be paying more for it, the question is how much.

‘Paying more for it’ is happening right now with gas. These unpredictable costly increases hurt all but the wealthiest.

With water we can plan head to make it less costly with practical measures. With gas we have a practical pathway too. Put a price on carbon with dividends going to households, we can stop the rising temperatures that are causing this water crisis. We can be practical & plan a green transition that’s affordable to those 66% of us not amongst the wealthy. We would see a healthier climate and affordability of fossil fuels from those dividends during the transition to green. Planning and practicality.

Linda Karl

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

