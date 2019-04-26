As a Tucson-area health broker with more than three decades of experience, I know when the system is working. Programs like the Affordable Care Act and Medicare Advantage are making healthcare more accessible and affordable in Southern Arizona.
In Pima County, ACA enrollees have more choices than ever – with three providers offering insurance to area residents. Services have expanded, too. Preventive care is usually free, and innovations in digital and telehealth are making it more convenient and affordable to access expert medical care.
Medicare Advantage is the healthcare program of choice for nearly 1 in 2 Pima County seniors. Plans include health screenings, disease management, preventative care, prescription drug coverage and more.
I thank Congresswoman Kirkpatrick for pledging to support Medicare Advantage, and ask that she demonstrate similar wisdom in finding a “middle way” to build upon what’s working in healthcare for southern Arizona seniors and families.
Raymond Magnuson
Raymond Magnuson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.