I agree with the sentiment expressed by Debbie Howard in her Friday, August 10, letter to the editor titled "A licensing dilemma." She ended her letter with the words "You can't license stupid, regardless if it's a car, motorcycle or bicycle." How true! If all of us engage our brains before we start to drive/cycle, we wouldn't need to fume in private and write letters to the editor about how stupid other drivers/cyclists are.
Judy Francis
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.