Re: the May 17 article "4th death of migrant child since December raises more questions."
Four children have died who were part of the group of 114,000 people who came from Guatemala and advocates for open borders place the blame squarely on our border agents, calling these deaths “callous disregard for children’s lives”. What about the responsibility of the parents of these children. How many of these kids were sick before even entering our country?
Our border agents have been overwhelmed by the thousands of immigrants coming from Central America in caravans. They don’t want to seek asylum in any other country but America due to our broken and unenforced immigration laws. It’s time our U. S. House representatives get off the “impeachment” band wagon and work with president Trump on changing our archaic immigration laws to reflect some common sense ideas. In addition, more effective barriers on our southern border would greatly assist our border agents in doing their thankless jobs in keeping this country a sovereign nation.
Lindsey Smith
Northwest side
