Re: the Feb. 2 letter to the editor "Students shouldn't have to go without food."
We fully agree with the comment on university students going without food and our city pitching in to help. Pamela and I raise money for various causes every day in our stores. We have been committed to helping those in need and have for eight years now. We own Freedom Smoke USA and all customers are asked if they can donate to a monthly cause. We will happily commit $2,000 of company money and another $1,000 from our personal accounts for such a worthy cause.
We invite the rest of Tucson to join with us to help the students worried about where their next meal is coming from. Pamela is a UA graduate and we will do all we can to help the students in need. Please feel free to join us in such a worthy cause for the future of our students.
David Dettloff
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.