Re: the Feb. 17 guest column "Economy's secret sauce: Early childhood education."
Accessible, high quality early childhood education is a linchpin for a healthy and thriving community. Unfortunately, the current reality throughout Pima County does not reflect this truth. Every day, working class families struggle to find the resources to pay for preschool or childcare. Single parents, primarily mothers feel the weight of this burden the most.
The Southern Arizona Prosperity Alliance is a new collaborative association of nonprofit organizations. We stand in support of the recent recommendations and opinion voiced by the Southern Arizona Leadership Council. We applaud the efforts by SALC and other community leaders in support of the Pima County Preschool Investment Program.
We ask our County Board of Supervisors to join many cities and counties across the nation by providing funding for this program. Ensuring high-quality preschool for children is one of the smartest investments we can make to promote prosperity in our community.
Jeremy Gonzalez
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.