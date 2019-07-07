The proposed I-11 freeway will forever change the desert in the Avra Valley.
Iconic places like Saguaro National Park West, Tucson Mountain Park, Ironwood Forest National Monument, and the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum would be negatively affected. Now, natives and visitors are attracted by the area’s scenic beauty and outdoor activities like hiking, running and rock climbing. In these quiet places, you can observe wildlife, listen to birdsong, and breathe in clean fresh air: activities which renew people mentally and spiritually. The Central Arizona Project’s Tucson Mitigation Corridor allows for migration of animals between protected areas.
A freeway slicing through the valley would trade this for urban sprawl, air, noise and light pollution, and would threaten wildlife and unique Saguaro cacti.
Joni Mitchell, in a late sixties song of environmental concern, lamented that you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.
Let’s not let that happen to the Avra Valley!
Anne Eccles
Northwest side
