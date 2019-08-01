The Pima County Juvenile Court has worked for years to reduce the use of detention and increase community-based alternatives when youth are in trouble. This has led to vacant facility space which we hope will never be needed for the former use. As a social worker who supported this change, I was pleased to hear of plans to re-purpose a portion of the unused space to become a community-based welcome space for helping asylum-seekers in their process of moving on to their family and sponsors in other parts of our country. My understanding is that modifications would be undertaken to create a space that was not only suitable for temporary shelter, but made welcoming and non-institutional. We are known for our murals and use of art, for example. Let us look at this as an opportunity to redesign a space which may become a new resource for Tucson.
Ann Nichols
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.