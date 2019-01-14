Re: the Jan. 12 article "Petition seeks to make Tucson a sanctuary city."
I see that there is going to be petition to make Tucson a sanctuary city. I personally have mixed feelings about this. I am Catholic and try to help where I can, but concerning the influx of immigrants however... For consideration, the pie is already much too small. Since we are no longer a manufacturing economy there is little hope of creating enough work to cover if the group becomes very large.
It just seems to me we are aggravating an issue that is best left to resolve on the federal level. That does not mean we ignore people who need help. It does mean we should stay out of an arena that is already stirring up drama.
Pat Long
West side
