Letter: Let Schools Protect Our Kids!
Letter: Let Schools Protect Our Kids!

The longer Gov. Ducey fails to deal with COVID, the longer our economy will stall and the more people will die. Some die-hards say they’ll take a bullet for America, but refuse to wear a mask or take a vaccine for their neighbors. So, COVID is spiking and they are dying, hard—of a preventable disease—dying for nothing, and infecting others.

But, failing to protect our children and our schools is the last straw. Not only has Gov. Ducey banned masks in indoor classrooms, he is withholding FEDERAL Rescue funds from schools that follow CDC guidelines. This means more unprotected schoolchildren will needlessly get COVID, and some will die. Even in America, no one is free to kill people, whether it’s with a gun or by letting a deadly disease run free. Pray that Gov. Ducey gets schooled before more children and unvaccinated people die.

Judith Anderson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

