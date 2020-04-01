Letter: Let the locals have jobs

Please tell me why Gov. Ducey is calling out the National Guard to stock empty store shelves? How many folks have just lost their jobs? Perhaps they might want to be hired by Albertson's and Safeway to do the job.
I may be one of them since my business has tanked like so many others.
Certainly we can find something useful and essential for the Guard to do that ordinary citizens cannot.
Mark Hall
Downtown
