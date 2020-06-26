Letter: Let the Mayor and City Council manage the Covid 19 crisis
Councilman Kozachik is spot on about urging our governor to reclose bars and limit restaurants to takeout, and about giving our Mayor and city council the authority to manage our way through this preventable crisis. Closing the state too late, reopening the state too soon and taking forever to mandate masks! Governor Ducey, people you’re responsible for are getting sick and dying on your watch!

And Health Department Director Christ, your job is to protect Arizonans’ health. Your truly baffling support for the Governor’s incomprehensible decisions is unforgivable. The only explanation is that you must have received your Public Health degree from Trump University.

Richard White

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

