Letter: Let the scientists science
Letter: Let the scientists science

As a former nurse manager of an inpatient unit I found complete infection control is nearly impossible. But spread of infection by a known organism can be controlled by steps that block that organism’s way of being transmitted. Because the COVID-19 organism is new we do not know all the ways it can be transmitted.

Because it was assumed the virus could only be spread by people with fevers the virus was able to sneak in and spread widely. At that point, the only way to get some control was to shut down as much human to human contact as possible. Now that those controls are in place we need to take a breath and live with the restrictions until the available tests can be validated and the way the virus is transmitted can be studied and understood. How accurate are the tests? What actions are effective in stopping the transmission of infection?

When these things are known activities can be restarted in a way that is safe.

Rosemary Bolza

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

