Letter: Let Us Drink Pee
Letter: Let Us Drink Pee

Re: the jan. 23 article "Critics say desalinating seawater is too costly."

The key part of Tony Davis’ piece on Desalinating the Sea of Cortez to quench our unquenchable thirst was, “The leftover brine would be dispersed off the coast… and in most cases meet draft Mexican government standards for salinity levels.” So, Arizonans want to turn to a country with whom the United States annually breaks Colorado River treaty obligations and whom the U.S. relies upon to care for migrants awaiting U.S. immigration hearings – often a years’ long process, and permanently pollute this rare gem of a sea (of course, we can get the Mexican government standards that suit us) causing mass extinction and killing what’s left of the fishing and tourism industry there. That’s our solution to profligate water waste? I have never felt so exceptionally American.

Cynthia Duncan

Midtown

Tags

Local-issues

