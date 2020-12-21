Letter: Let's All Get Offended

Re: the Dec. 17 "Isn't basketball just basketball?."
I just finished reading the letter from the lady who identifies as a sociologist and mother and is offended that The Star uses "Basketball" and "Women's Basketball" in their headings instead of "Men's Basketball" and "Women's Basketball". She was also offended that "ASU was outmanned by UA" instead of "outwomanned" was used in the story. I guess it's the current rage to be offended by everything, including words, phrases, and hundreds of years of history. I would suggest, though, that if she is going to be part of the this movement, she should. at least, get with the program. The headings should be , "People Who Identify as Men's Basketball", and " People Who Identify as Women's Basketball". The text should have read, "ASU was outpeoplewhoidentifyaswomanned by UA." Getting this right will truly cure all that ails our country.
Kevin Kaatz
Oro Valley
