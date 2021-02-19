 Skip to main content
Letter: Let's be honest
Letter: Let's be honest

“The minute a person whose word means a great deal to others dare to take the open-hearted and courageous way, many others follow.” ~ Marian Anderson

It would be wonderful to see the City and the Zoo own their mistakes and make a plan that doesn't hurt the City Park. Recent research on Social Capital shows honorable living impacts the City's functionality directly. Part of social capital is being courageous to admit mistakes and play fair. Can the Zoo and the City do it? Time will tell, (but there's no time like the present!)

Amanda Smith

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

