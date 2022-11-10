 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Let's Discuss Arizona's Election Results, Not North Carolina's

What was the point of today's editorial on the North Carolina election results? North Carolina is a long way from Arizona, and it's politics don't appear to have much relevance to ours.

After reading the editorial, my only take-away is that, two days after the election, North Carolina has results to talk about, while we still don't.

It would be more useful if you had a piece on why Arizona has lost the ability to conduct efficient and decisive elections, and what we need to do to recover it.

Jefferson Chambers

West side

