Letter: Lets Go Further TUSD

As a parent and former teacher here in Tucson, I know the challenges facing us as we get ready to head back to school, specifically the need to ensure our kids’ health and safety. That is why I hope that Superintendent Trujillo and the TUSD school board implement a pool-testing program here in Tucson. With pool-testing, Tucson students whose parents opt-in to the voluntary program would be given nasal swabs that they would use on themselves to collect individual samples. These samples would be pooled together and tested using a single COVID-19 test to see if someone in the classroom is positive. This would ensure that TUSD schools can keep their doors open for good. The last thing any parent wants is for another school year to be interrupted and for new restrictions to be placed on in-person learning. TUSD can get ahead of the curve when it comes to protecting students and pooled testing provides the most effective means of doing that.
Melissa Gutierrez
Midtown
