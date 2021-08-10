 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Lets Go Further TUSD
View Comments

Letter: Lets Go Further TUSD

  • Comments

As a parent and former teacher here in Tucson, I know the challenges facing us as we get ready to head back to school, specifically the need to ensure our kids’ health and safety. That is why I hope that Superintendent Trujillo and the TUSD school board implement a pool-testing program here in Tucson. With pool-testing, Tucson students whose parents opt-in to the voluntary program would be given nasal swabs that they would use on themselves to collect individual samples. These samples would be pooled together and tested using a single COVID-19 test to see if someone in the classroom is positive. This would ensure that TUSD schools can keep their doors open for good. The last thing any parent wants is for another school year to be interrupted and for new restrictions to be placed on in-person learning. TUSD can get ahead of the curve when it comes to protecting students and pooled testing provides the most effective means of doing that.

Melissa Gutierrez

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: School Opening

I would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the TUSD Board for defying our Infector In Chief Governor Ducey's orders to not mandate masks fo…

Local-issues

Letter: Masks, Yes or No?

I would like to say in the wake of all this Mask Mandate Debate: Wake up, people. We are not debating the right to a dress code. This is a nat…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News