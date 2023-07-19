While resiliency and adaptability of local residents to the global climate crisis are commendable, let's not become complacent about its continuously worsening impacts on our community. We don't want this hot summer to be remembered as the coolest summer of the rest of our lifetimes.

Although individual actions to mitigate individual contributions to the climate crisis are laudable, we need to work together on a larger scale to address this global problem. Please vote consistently, in every single election, for candidates that will work with us and for us to fight the rapidly worsening global climate crisis, not for candidates who put their own self interests first. Vet candidates carefully. Are they accepting dark money from or collaborating in other ways with the fossil fuel industry that brought us the global climate crisis? If so, vote for your interests and the interests of our community by electing their opponents.