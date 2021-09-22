 Skip to main content
Letter: Let's Put Lute Olson's Statue on a Pedestal!
My family and I arrived in Arizona in 2007 and almost immediately became UofA Wildcat fans. One of my biggest regrets is not being able to see Coach Lute Olson actively coach the Wildcats at McKale Center.

It didn't take long to learn the enormous impact Lute had on the UofA and the entire Tucson Region. When I found out that they were going to honor him with a statue at McKale I was very excited to lay my eyes on this statue which was to memorialize his incredible accomplishments. When I first saw the statue I was so disappointed! The statue itself is wonderful but it's out-of-the-way location and ground level appearance just doesn't give this statue the right look. This statue should be up on a pedestal for us all to look up to Lute as we did in his storied life AND the statue and pedestal should in the center of the courtyard leading into the McKale Center entrance. Let's look up to Lute!

Albert Hanson

Northwest side

