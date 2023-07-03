Every year around the 4th of July, our neighborhoods sound like war zones because of the individual use of fireworks.

The terrified animals, traumatized veterans and others with PTSD, injuries, fires, and air quality alerts that follow these pyrotechnic events should be reason enough to ban this selfish and dangerous activity; and hopefully we will succeed in making them illegal in the near future.

The act of setting off these incendiary devices does not make someone a patriot, and quite frankly with all its well-known negative effects, this activity is the complete opposite of patriotism.

There are still some public displays on the 4th of July overseen by safety officials, so if you absolutely cant live without fireworks, just go to one of these events.

Lets celebrate this holiday with the sense of community, and respect for the well-being of others that truly unites us as Americans.

Deb Thompson

East side