Re: the March 11 article "We can find things in common if we try just a little."

The writer quite correctly points out that those of us who are on different sides of the political spectrum have more in common than we think.

The ways we are most alike is in the values we share. We want the best for our families, a secure future for our children, and hope that we make this world a better place.

We can disagree about policy. We can be angry about one side distorting the facts or the meaning of something the other side said. But it's no reason to stop talking or allowing a grandstanding politician to drive a wedge between us.

I suggest that we take the opportunity, like Rappaport, to discover that the other guy is actually OK, and then take the time to get to know them better.

Then we can have constructive conversations about solving the important problems that affect us all.

Edward Beshore

North side