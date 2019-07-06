I'm not a political person but I'm so tired of all the Trump bashing. If your not happy register and vote in a couple years for someone else just stop the whining. I watched the last part of the 4th of July celebration in wash. DC and the statement from the president encouraging young people to join the military made me think. Oh my god, when we go to the mall for a movie I see so many grossly obese young men and women, pink hair, man buns, skinny jeans or flannel pj's walking around. Who would go to war for our country if we were attacked? If they need a cry room and stuffed animal to get over an election are they able to suck it up and protect our way of life and existance? My other pet peeve is the enviro wacko's that want to stop every type of development
James Broome
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.