Letter: Let's try something new

In light of recent news regarding all the various petitions and laws that are being argued in court I have a seemingly radical suggestion for Arizona voters.

Rather than continuing to play the decades long game of Whack-a-Mole with all the unpopular tax cuts for the rich, laws that seek to restrict all aspects of our lives, and beyond poor school funding issues that the republican lead state legislature continues to role out, why not stop reelecting the very republican legislatures that continue to create all the policies that Arizona voters seem to be objecting to?

It’s a long-term solution that is crazy enough that it just might work.

David Reynolds

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

