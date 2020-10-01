 Skip to main content
Letter: Let's Vote!
Trump calls global warming a hoax and withdrew the US from the Paris Climate Accord, leaving 186 other countries to tackle the climate emergency—and the massive fires, hurricanes, and public health catastrophes that come with it. Trump also called hoax on Covid-19, while 200,000 Americans died from it—and counting. Real people. Real mass sickness and death, closed businesses, and millions unemployed.

Now he’s calling hoax on safe mail-in voting, which Arizonans have successfully done for years. Trump calls hoax when the opposite is right before our eyes. He contradicts climate scientists and the CDC, lies about the severity of Covid, and risks our lives and livelihoods. Now, he’s putting our voting rights and democracy at risk. There IS a reality beyond Trump and Twitter. The rest of us are living and dying in it. Let's vote! It’s time to fire the liar.

Judith Anderson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

